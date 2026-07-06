Darlene Bagdon joined her soulmate on June 23, 2026, departing this world surrounded by her family, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of kindness, laughter and unconditional love.
Darlene shared 62 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband Joseph, who predeceased her two weeks before. Together they built a family rooted in love, faith, and good food, creating a home where everyone could count on a homemade treat waiting to make them feel welcome.
She was a loving mother to Karen Bozarth and Justine Rosser. She was preceded in death by her beloved children, Debbie Fischer and Joseph Bagdon. Her greatest joy was her family, and she treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren and all those fortunate enough to know her.
Darlene had a passion for baking and was happiest when sharing homemade treats with the people she loved. She also enjoyed creating beautiful homemade gifts that reflected her creativity and generous heart. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, where she formed lasting friendships and embraced life with fun, laughter, and no shortage of adventure. She loved to play bingo and passed the excitement onto her family. She had a remarkable gift for winning at the things she set her mind to.
One of Darlene's most treasured traditions was pressing her pointer finger to her forehead and saying, "Let's make a memory." It was more than a phrase; it was her reminder to cherish every moment together. Those words became a family tradition and will forever stand as a testament to the love she shared so freely.
She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed and will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew her. As Darlene always reminded us: Make a Memory. We promise to keep making them, carrying her love with us every step of the way. In her honor, we encourage you to place your pointer finger on your forehead and take a moment to make a memory of your own.