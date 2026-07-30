David "Fly" Owens, born on August 27, 1964, in Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026, at TidalHealth with his loving family by his side. He was 61 years old.
David was a proud graduate of Parkside High School, Class of 1982. He dedicated his professional life to Salisbury Engineering, where he worked in assembly and painting. Known for his kind heart and free-spirited nature, David found joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as fishing, riding his bicycle, and spending quality time with friends.
David was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his sisters, Linda Dodson, Donna Lynch (Mike), and Cindy Donalds (Ralph); his brother, Jeff Owens (fiancée, Whitney); his aunt, Jean Brittingham; his uncle Edward Owens (Mary); his special friend, Robin Brewington; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sautter; his grandmother, Martha Owens; his uncle, Kenneth Brittingham; and his brother-in-law, Dean Dodson.
A service for David is being planned for a later date.
In this difficult time, we take comfort in remembering David's warmth, generosity, and love for those around him. May he rest in peace, and may his spirit continue to inspire all who knew him.