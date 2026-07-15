David Lynn Renshaw, 83, of Erwin, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland, David spent his early years there before attending the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1965, he proudly answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Army, where he served as a translator. Following his military service, David enjoyed a distinguished career as a civil engineer, taking him to projects around the world and allowing him to experience many different cultures and places.
David had a naturally curious mind and a lifelong passion for learning. He was fascinated by electronics and enjoyed exploring the latest gadgets and technology. He could often be found watching Bloomberg Market updates, keeping up with current events, or cheering on a baseball game. Though he treasured his privacy and found great fulfillment in his work, he also embraced life's adventures, enjoying road trips, visits to the park, and opportunities to travel whenever he could.
Above all, David will be remembered as an intelligent, hardworking, and independent man whose quiet strength and adventurous spirit left a lasting impression on those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Isabelle Renshaw.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Oretha Mathis; stepson, Douglas Mathis; daughter, Elanor Valentijn; four grandchildren; brother, Hugh Franklin Renshaw, Jr.; niece and nephew; and many extended family members.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Roscoe Jones (formerly known as Allen Church Cemetery) 26679 Collins Wharf Rd., Allen, MD 21810, beginning at 2:00PM.