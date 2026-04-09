David Lewis Jones, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026. David spent most of his life in Delmar and Nanticoke, Maryland, building a life centered around hard work, family, and the water he loved so much. In the last decade of his life, he and his beloved wife of 40 years, Jeanette Jones, enjoyed splitting their time as snowbirds between Maryland and their second home on the lake in Winter Haven, Florida, where many more memories were made with family and friends.
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