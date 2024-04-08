David Perley Smith, III

David Smith, III, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on April 5, 2024, after a two-year bout with cancer, he was 66. David, who was born in Augusta, GA, but grew up in the Seaford, DE area, was a 1976 graduate of Seaford High School. After a couple of years of college at Salisbury University, David began working in retail sales, for Peebles Department Stores in various areas. His retail work continued as a buyer for Ralph& Gaskill, Phillips Mens Shops, Style Guide and Carltons. His later years he worked outside sales for Orkin, before retiring in 2020.
