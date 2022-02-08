David W. Bailey, Sr, passed on February 2nd 2022 at the age of 71. Born on April 22nd 1950 in Quantico, Maryland he was a 1968 graduate of Mardela High School. Upon graduation he immediately went to work at Coldwater Seafood where he was employed for 38 years until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne & Francis Bailey and his step-son Christopher Henry.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna, mother-in-law Barbara, children David Jr, William(Karen) & Kimberly Jones(Mike) and grandchildren Ashley, Aidan, Lydia, Emma, Garrett, Laela & Liam. He is also survived by a brother Dean Bailey(Lisa), nephew Kevin Bailey, niece Lauren Bailey and several cousins.
