Dawn M Shenton

On February 5, 2026, Dawn Marie Shenton of Chincoteague, VA, passed away at TidalHealth, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 23, 1960. Dawn is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Wallace Andrew Shenton III; her two children, Jason Shenton of Stockton, MD, and Arin Healey (Christopher) of Pocomoke City, MD; and her three grandchildren, Candyce Shenton, Tyler Merritt, and Noah Healey. She also leaves behind her mother, Deanna Fox; her sister, Cathy Weichmann; and her brother, John Foxwell. She was preceded in death by her father, Mace Foxwell, her father and mother-in-law Wallace and Maryellen Shenton. Also, her sisters-in-law Mary Dolby and Helen Harrison.
To read the full obituary, click here.