Deborah Brown French, lovingly known as Debbie, passed away on June 7, 2026, in Salisbury, leaving behind a life that was as funny, spirited, and courageous as she was.
Born on October 8, 1965, in Kansas, Debbie carried a bright and lively presence wherever she went. She had a knack for making people laugh when they least expected it, which was often her superpower and, if we are being honest, sometimes her entire operating system. She could walk into a room and change the mood with a grin, a quick remark, or one of those perfectly timed expressions that said more than a whole speech ever could. Debbie did not just enjoy life. She gave life a little extra personality.
Debbie was a graduate of Mardela High School, Class of 1984, and she carried that chapter of her life with pride. Over the years, she worked various jobs, and like many people who know how to keep moving, she handled each one with determination and grit. She kept going, kept laughing, and kept showing up, which was one of her many quiet strengths. She had a courageous heart, and that courage was not the loud, dramatic kind you see in movies. It was the real kind. It was the kind that keeps going, keeps loving, and keeps smiling even when the road is rough.
Debbie had a deep love for the simple joys that made life sweet. She enjoyed her pets, and anyone who knew her understood that animals were not just companions to her. They were family, audience members, and likely co-conspirators in whatever small adventures the day brought. She also loved drawing, camping, and music, all of which suited her creative and spirited nature. Whether she was sketching, sitting around a campfire, or listening to a favorite song, Debbie knew how to make ordinary moments feel meaningful. She especially treasured quality time with friends and family, because being with the people she loved was one of the truest joys of her life.
Debbie is survived by her partner, George Brown; her brother, Bobby Brown, and his wife, Terri; her daughter, Riley Barlow, and partner Brittany Barlow; her granddaughter, Indica Barlow; and her nephew, Jesse Jenney and his wife, Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Judith and Bunky Brown. The bond she shared with her family was a lasting part of her life, and her love for them was evident in the way she lived, laughed, and cared.
Those who knew Debbie will remember her for her humor, her spark, and her fearless way of meeting life head-on. She had the rare ability to be both strong and funny, which is a combination that should honestly be studied by science. She could make people laugh with a look, a comment, or a story that only she could tell in exactly the right way. Her spirit was lively, her heart was generous, and her courage was unmistakable. Debbie was the kind of person who left a mark, not because she tried to, but because she simply could not help it.
Her life was a gift to those around her, and her memory will continue to bring smiles, stories, and a few well-earned tears mixed with laughter. Debbie Brown French lived fully, loved deeply, and brought her own special kind of light into the world. She will be remembered with affection, gratitude, and more than a little laughter, which is exactly how she would have wanted it.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804.