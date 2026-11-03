Deborah Ellen (Wright) Pettyjohn passed away on October 25, 2026 at the age of 72.
Born November 13, 1953 in Akron, Ohio.
Debbie leaves behind her Fiancé Mike Permenter, her children Melainie (Shawn) Hall, Michael Wood, grandchildren which were a ray of sunshine, Sierra (Andrew) Harris, Gage Hall, Emily Wood, Cassidy Wood Hunter (Phillips), and Debbie was expecting a new great grandchild (Bailor Phillips). Debbie also left behind her loving brother Ed (Tina) Wright, Celeste (Greg) Ellis, jim (Marianna) Wright, in addition many, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her loving father Marvin (Lois) Wright, Mother Charlotte White.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Redman Hall, 17451 Nassau Commons Rd Lewes, DE 19958 (Enter off of Rt 9 not Rt 1)