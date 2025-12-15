Deborah M Mancinelli

Mrs. Deborah Mae Mancinelli ("Debbi"), age 73 of Seaford, passed away November 22, 2025. She was born June 2,1952 in Sussex County, a daughter of the late Kenneth Kennedy and Ida Mae Foskey. Debbi had a heart that rivaled the purest of the pure. Family was her life, and she kept her circle small and complete - choosing to focus on what brought her joy and contentment. She cherished and lived for her husband, two children, three grandchildren, and her many dogs and cats. Her pets and her home were her safe place, and the friends she shared her life with were kept to the highest standard. She loved hard but chose wisely, and to earn her love and trust was a gift.
