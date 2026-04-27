Denise Huggins Lloyd-Withrow

Denise H. Lloyd-Withrow, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, visionary leader, and beloved matriarch, passed away surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 26, 1948, in New York to Frederick Huggins and Gloria Bowden (Tingling). Denise lived a life marked by strength, excellence, and deep devotion to others. She was the proud President and CEO of D.H. Lloyd & Associates, where she built a groundbreaking legacy in the insurance industry. A graduate of Queens College, she later completed the Tufts Entrepreneurial Program at Dartmouth, further strengthening her leadership and business expertise.
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