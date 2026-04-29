Denise Romaine Mellinger

Denise Mellinger, 67, of Hampden, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at her home. She was born in 1959, to parents Roland and Juanita Crowther who have both preceded her in death. After graduating from Western High School, she began her career with the Army Corps of Engineers as a Contract Specialist and retired after 29 years of service. She is survived by her children, Timothy Lynch and Stephanie Wilson and her husband, Mike; two granddaughters, Julie and Charlotte; one grandson, Liam and several siblings.
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