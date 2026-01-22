Dennis Tedesco, 45, passed away peacefully after a long term battle with cancer on January 9, 2026, at his home in Salisbury, Maryland surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dennis was a man who lived with passion, humor, and an open heart. Dennis carried his roots with him wherever he went...especially when it came to his lifelong love for the Philadelphia Eagles. Win or lose, he was a loyal fan through and through, always ready for game day and never missing a chance to cheer on his team.
