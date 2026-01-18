Diana K. Jefferson

Today and forever, our family and friends celebrate the life of Diana King Jefferson, affectionately known as Mimi by her granddaughters. Diana passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on January 13, 2026, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Albro Beachand Maude Estelle Wilson; husband, Paul E. Jefferson Jr.; and her beloved sister and best friend, Dorothy Lee Mason. Diana is survived by her children, Harry Neill (Sarah) of Longmont, CO;Paul E. Jefferson III (Beth) of Parsonsburg, MD; and Amy E. Ballard (Thomas) of Nanticoke, MD; her brothers, Donald and Ricky Beach; her beloved cat, Blu; and a host of nieces and nephews.
