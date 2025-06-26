Diane M Rodgers

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 464 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
TANGIER SOUND AND THE INLAND WATERS SURROUNDING BLOODSWORTH
ISLAND
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, north central, and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&