Donald D Gallagher

Donald David Gallagher, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on April 24, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, Donald was the cherished son of the late Frank Gallagher and Mabel Barry Gallagher. He was raised with strong family values and a vibrant spirit that carried him throughout his life.

