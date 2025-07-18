Donald "Dooley" Insley

Donald F. "Dooley" Insley, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Tyaskin, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on July 6, 2025. Born on January 18, 1939, Dooley was known for his unwavering dedication to his family, his country and his community. A proud veteran, Dooley served in the National Guard and built his life as both a farmer and a waterman - a testament to his strong work ethic and deep connection to Maryland's land and waterways. He was a cherished husband to his wife of 65 years, Shirley and a loving father to Dawn Carey and her husband, Art, Duane Insley, JR Insley and his wife, Denise.
To read the full obituary, click here