With deepest regrets, we announce the passing of Donald (Don) Lee Feller, Sr. on May 27, 2026. He passed while under hospice care at his son's house in Salisbury, MD. Don was 96 years old and fought a courageous battle of cancer for over 8 years. He was the son of the late Camellis and Lillian Feller of Kohler, Wisconsin.
He graduated from high school in 1947 and subsequently joined the naval reserve services. His mentor in the reserve services convinced him to apply to the US Naval Academy where he was accepted, being one of only two servicemen accepted from the state of Wisconsin at that time. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1952 and joined the US Navy serving as a fighter pilot with the majority of his service time stationed overseas on an aircraft carrier.
He married Florence (Molly) Richardson while in the Navy, they were married for 68 years until her death in 2020. He received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1960 and joined NASA at Wallops Island, Virginia, becoming the director of air operations and managing the programs that utilized the Wallops Flight Facility airport until his retirement in 1985. Upon retirement, Don and Molly traveled the world and acquired a second home in Delray Beach, Florida. They both loved boating and for many years would navigate the inland waterways on their boat from Pocomoke to Delray Beach in the late fall, making the return trip to Pocomoke in late spring.
Don is survived by three children - Pam Linton (Greg) Pocomoke City, MD, Lee Feller Jr. (Gail) Salisbury, MD, Karen Stewart (Gary) Pocomoke City, MD, four grandchildren - Kelly Carpenter (Chris) Lutherville, MD, Jaime Atkinson (Justin) Cockeysville, MD, Michael Linton Pocomoke City, MD, Dane Stewart Pocomoke City, MD and seven great grandchildren - Hannah Carpenter, Hudson Carpenter, Hayden Carpenter, Tucker Atkinson, Ainsley Atkinson, Parker Atkinson and Kennedy Linton.
Beside his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his sister Joanne.
Service is open to family and friends and will be held on Sunday June 14, 2026 at 2:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home 107 Vine St.in Pocomoke City, Md. With a visitation from 1 to 2 pm