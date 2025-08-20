Donald R. Baker

Donald R. Baker, affectionately known by friends and family as Ricky, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2025, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born on October 9, 1960, in Salisbury, Md, Ricky was a spirited soul who spent his entire life in the community he loved. He was preceded in death by his father Donnie Baker, mother Shirley Baker, and sister Donna McAllister.

To read the full obituary, click here.

Recommended for you