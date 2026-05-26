Donna Dean Noble passed away on May 20, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 77.
Born on July 4, 1948, in Honga, Maryland, Donna was the daughter of the late Olive Elzey and the late Brice Dean. Donna was a special lady with many gifts and talents. She was loyal and faithful. She possessed a quick wit with a beautiful smile and a strong devotion to her family. Donna always had an encouraging word and desire to lift up those around her. She will be forever remembered for her compassion and attention to detail, whatever the task, and being the person you could count on to keep a promise. Those who knew her best will remember a woman whose presence brought comfort and whose heart was always open to others.
Donna was the beloved wife of Hal Noble for 58 years, the devoted mother of Kasey Smith (Steve Smith Jr) and a cherished grandmother to her 4 grandchildren: Gabriel Smith (Alaina), Sydney Smith, Noah Smith, and Joshua Smith. Donna took pride in her role as a grandmother, and her love for her family was expressed in the many ways she supported, encouraged, and celebrated them through the years.
Donna was a 1966 graduate of South Dorchester High School. Soon after, she moved to Salisbury, MD and worked for Sears as a credit investigator. Through the years, she also worked at H.S. Todd, Mardelva News and Salisbury University. In addition, she started her own business Donna's Doll Hospital, in which she created antique reproductions and restored cherished, antique dolls for many families.
Donna was also known for her deep love for the Lord. Her faith was an important part of her life and guided the way she lived, loved, and cared for others. Her trust in God gave her strength through life's joys and challenges.
Donna was an excellent cook, enjoyed many different genres of music and she was skilled at any craft she decided to try. Also, she was a deep thinker and loved reading and writing.
Donna gave freely of herself, whether through a kind gesture, a listening ear, or a thoughtful word. She had a generous heart and a nurturing spirit. She never failed to make others feel valued. Her love was steady and sincere, and it touched the lives of many.
She is predeceased by a brother, Richard B. Dean and is survived by a half-sister, Cindy Bell, a step-sister, JoAnn Tarr and a half-brother, Dwayne Elzey.
Donna's life was rich in meaning and sentimentality. Her influence will endure through the lives of those she touched. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park.