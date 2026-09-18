Donna Hughes Booth passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2026. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, wife, and friend.
Whether it was her time as a public-school teacher, a social worker, or teaching GED courses at Wor-Wic, she was committed to helping others. Donna grew up in Lexington Park, Maryland and spent her summers visiting grandparents and cousins on the Eastern Shore. That began her love of the beach which she passed to her children. After finishing her Bachelors at Salisbury University, Donna lived in Colorado and Santa Barbara, CA before returning to Salisbury to obtain her Master's degree and raise her children. Donna was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, where her and her family attended. Donna loved Disney World, gardening, and baking, but her biggest joy in life was being a mother. Whether it was helping with schoolwork, watching little league or figure skating, giving advice, or just being there to listen, nothing brought Donna more joy than helping her children.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Anne Hughes and her husband, Alan Booth.
She is survived by her sister, Pam Jones; cousin, Patti Beachump; daughters, Kaley Booth and Jennifer Cadwallader; and son, Kyle Hamblin (Beth).
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804 with a visitation one hour prior.