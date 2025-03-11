Donna M Leiner

Donna Marie Leiner, age 70, passed away on March 8, 2025 after a courageous five-year battle with lymphoma. She is survived by her husband, Mark Leiner, five children, Whitney Rothschild (husband Phil Rothschild), Alison Leiner, Chelsea Rafinski (husband Bartosz Rafinski), Jake Leiner (fiancée Rachel Harris), Melanie Leiner, and six beloved grandchildren: Ben (14), Evelyn (12), Nora (10), Charlie (9), Will (7), and Henry (3). Her seventh grandchild, Gabriel, is due to arrive any day.
To read the full obituary, click here.