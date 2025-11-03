Doris S. Hughes, 94, died on October 8, 2025, resting peacefully at her home in Salisbury. Born on October 26, 1930 at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, to the late Merle I. Stump and S. Katherine Stump, she was raised in Spry, Pennsylvania.
Following graduation from the William Penn High School in York in 1948, Doris attended Union Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Baltimore and graduated with her RN degree. She then went on to work as an operating room nurse at York Hospital. There she met the love of her life, Dick, and they married on June 3, 1961.
To read the full obituary, click here.