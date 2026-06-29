Doris R. Muir, affectionately known as Teene, passed away on June 15, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 68.
Born on October 27, 1957, in Seaford, Delaware, Doris lived a life marked by creativity, spirit, and passion. She carried those qualities with her throughout her years, touching the lives of those around her with her warmth, her lively personality, and her genuine love for the people she held dear. Doris was the kind of woman who made ordinary moments memorable, and she had a special way of bringing joy, laughter, and comfort to family and friends alike.
Doris enjoyed crafting and found happiness in creating with her hands. Her creativity was one of the many gifts she shared with others, and it reflected the passionate and spirited way she approached life. She also had a deep appreciation for simple pleasures, including steamed crabs, which she enjoyed with enthusiasm. More than anything, Doris treasured time spent talking, sharing stories, and making memories with her friends. These moments were important to her, and they became part of the lasting legacy she leaves behind.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Williams; her son-in-law, Robert Williams Jr.; and her grandsons, Taylor McMahan, Garrett Williams, and Crew Williams. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Ridgway Jr.; her sister, Roxanne Beauchamp, brother Mark Ridgway, sister, Robin Travis, and her sister Joi Long; and her many nieces and nephews who will carry her memory forward with love.
Doris was preceded in death by her father, Jack Ridgway Sr., her mother, Joyce Ridgway, and her sister, Bonnie Hinman.
Doris was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her family and friends will remember her for her creative heart, her spirited nature, and the passion she brought to the people and activities she loved. She had a presence that could brighten a room, and her memory will remain a source of comfort and strength to those who knew her best. The stories, laughter, and shared experiences she created will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Those who were fortunate enough to know Doris will remember her as someone who valued connection and cherished companionship. She understood the importance of family, friendship, and togetherness, and she gave her time and affection freely. Her life was a reflection of resilience, love, and the beauty of making meaningful memories with others. Though she is no longer here in person, the impact of her life will be felt for years to come.
Doris R. Muir will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Her legacy of creativity, warmth, and devotion to family will remain a lasting tribute to the remarkable woman she was.