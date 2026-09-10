Dr. Charles R. Lilley-Ron

Dr. Charles R. Lilley, known to family and friends as Ron, passed away on September 8, 2026, in Manassas, Virginia, at the age of 84.
Ron was born on August 25, 1942, in Salisbury, Maryland, to the late William and Margaret Lilley. Ron grew up with a deep appreciation for learning and critical thinking that would shape every chapter of his life.
Ron was a proud graduate of WIHI, Class of 1960. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Salisbury University in 1964, his master's degree from the University of Maryland in 1968, and his PhD in 1979. His academic achievements reflected not only his intelligence, but also his lifelong commitment to scholarship and teaching. He was a thoughtful and analytical student of the world.
For 30 years, Ron served as a college professor at Northern Virginia Community College, retiring with emeritus status. He also spent 20 years at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he developed many courses that helped shape the educational experiences of countless students. He was respected by colleagues and students alike for his knowledge, clarity of thought, and devotion to education. He believed in the power of learning to open minds and transform lives, and he shared that belief generously with others.
Ron was a man of wide-ranging interests and enduring passions. He was an avid tennis player and runner. He was a devoted scholar who spent much of his free time reading, researching, and writing. He never saw a book that he did not want to buy and read. He loved the Baltimore Orioles baseball team and followed them with enthusiasm and loyalty.
Above all, Ron will be remembered as an intelligent, loving, and analytical man whose presence touched many lives. He is survived by his loving wife Dorsey Lilley, daughter, Dr. Laura Lilley, Piper Rose; his brothers, William S. Lilley and Rex Neil Lilley; his stepchildren, Timothy and Denise Tubiello; and his grandchildren, Sabrina and Kevin Giltz, Katherine and Luke Lavoy, and Cassandra Tubiello. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as his cherished cats Sara, Max, and Ellie.
In addition to his parents Ron was preceded by his brother, Courtland B. Lilley; nephew Mark Lilley; and beloved cats Casper and Jane.
Ron's life was one of accomplishment, devotion, and quiet strength. He made a lasting impact through his teaching, scholarship, and the kindness he extended to those around him. His family, friends, students, and colleagues will remember him with love and gratitude, and his legacy will live on in the many lives he influenced over the years.
A graveside service to honor the legacy of Ron will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at Spring Hill Memory Garden, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830.