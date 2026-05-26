With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Dreyden Isacc Donnersbach of Pocomoke City, Maryland, on May 21, 2026, following complications after a car accident.
Born on August 29, 2008, Dreyden brought light, laughter, and creativity into the lives of everyone around him.
Dreyden graduated high school early and had a passion for music and creativity. He spent much of his time making beats and producing music with Freeze Frame Records, where he shared his talent freely and poured himself into every project with his cousin, Michael Moore. Music was more than a hobby for him; it was how he connected with people and expressed himself. Dreyden loved attending local shows and was passionate about supporting musicians and artists throughout the DMV area. One of his biggest goals was to help local artists gain recognition and feel supported through their music and creativity.
He was known for being goofy, kindhearted, and full of personality. Dreyden loved making people laugh and had a way of bringing energy into every room he entered. He was also a talented cook who enjoyed sharing food and time with the people he loved.
Above all, Dreyden loved deeply and was deeply loved in return.
He leaves behind his mother, Amanda Biller; Jeremy Wallace, his mother's fiancé; his grandparents, Cindy and Bruce Danna; his aunt and uncle, Tennille Gear and Philip Baer; his cousins, Aleis Stevens and Michael Moore; his girlfriend, Ambii Elzey; his best friend, Logan Simon; and the entire Miller side of the family, along with many friends and loved ones who will carry his memory forward forever.
He was preceded in death by his Granny Paula Stiger; his cousin; Brenna Schubach, his aunt Kerri Williams; and his aunt Jessica Cordell.
Though his time here was far too short, Dreyden's creativity, humor, and heart left a lasting impact on everyone lucky enough to know him.
Forever 17, forever loved. Mom loves you to the moon and back.
A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date.