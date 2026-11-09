Dylan R Luffman

Dylan Ryan Luffman, born on July 22, 2001, in Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on November 2, 2026, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on October 30, 2026. Though his time here was far too short, Dylan lived his life to the fullest, leaving behind countless memories, friendships, and a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity that will never be forgotten.
Dylan was the beloved son of Dwayne and Angel Luffman. He was a hardworking, talented young man who took pride in everything he did. He worked as an installer and technician for East Coast Shutters and Awnings and was also a mechanic at Tom’s Auto in West Ocean City. His passion for working with his hands, especially on cars and motorcycles, was something that truly defined him. Whether he was turning a wrench, working on an engine, or out enjoying the open road, Dylan was happiest doing what he loved.
Above all, Dylan loved his family. He was a devoted fiancé to Destiny Smith and a loving father to his daughter, Autumn Smith, and his stepdaughter, Savannah Lilliston. They were his world, and he took great pride in being a part of their lives. He was a wonderful son, a loving fiancé, and a caring father whose love for his family knew no bounds.
Dylan is also survived by his two brothers, Brandon Austin and his wife, Kylie, and Jacob Austin and his wife, Abbi; his grandparents, Rose and Steve Jenkins and Nancy Skorobatsch; his future mother-in-law, Pennie Smith and future sister-in-law, Journey Smith along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and countless friends who will forever cherish his memory.
One friendship that held a particularly special place in Dylan’s heart was his bond with Ahmad Hamad. Ahmad was more than a friend; he was a brother. The two did everything together, shared countless adventures, and created memories that will last a lifetime. Their friendship was a true example of the kind of loyalty and brotherhood Dylan valued so deeply.
Dylan was a proud member of the Euro Geeks Car Club and Tom’s Auto Car Club, where he shared his love of cars and motorcycles with others who shared his passion. He had many interests and enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, working on vehicles, and riding motorcycles. He loved all types of music, had a fondness for Harbor Freight and ordering just about anything he could find on Amazon, and was always ready for his next project or adventure.
And then there was the snow! The moment the first forecast called for snow, Dylan was ready. He loved getting out and riding in it, embracing the excitement and adventure that came with every snowfall. His friends knew him for having a heavy foot, a love for driving, and a spirit that was always ready for the next adventure.
But perhaps what people will remember most about Dylan was not what he owned, what he drove, or what he could fix. It was the kind of person he was.
Dylan had a heart of gold. He was kind, generous, and always willing to lend a helping hand. If someone needed something fixed, needed help, or simply needed someone to show up, Dylan was there. He never expected anything in return and would often refuse to accept money for helping someone. He was a good communicator, a loyal friend, and someone people could count on. He had a way of making connections with people and making memories wherever he went.
Dylan loved life, and he lived every single day to its fullest. He embraced the things he enjoyed, loved deeply, laughed often, and made the most of the time he had. His adventurous spirit, infectious personality, generous heart, and willingness to help others made him someone truly special.
His passing leaves an unimaginable emptiness in the hearts of those who loved him. His family and friends will miss his smile, his laughter, his conversations, his adventures, and even the little things that made him uniquely Dylan. While his life ended far too soon, the love he gave, the friendships he built, and the memories he created will live on forever.
Dylan was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, G.K. Birkendine, and his grandfather, Paul Skorobatsch.
Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Dylan’s life was filled with love, laughter, adventure, and people who meant the world to him. He will forever be loved, forever be missed, and never be forgotten. Ride free, Dylan. Until we meet again.
A funeral service for Dylan will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a trust established for Dylan’s daughter, Autumn Smith.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers, support, and kindness during this incredibly difficult time.