Earl C Ludy

Earl Cyrus Ludy, 68, of Pocomoke City, MD passed away on September 16, 2025, surrounded by family. Earl was born on September 3, 1957, in Hagerstown, MD to Cyrus K. and Rubye V. Ludy. He was preceded in death by his parents. Earl is survived by Cheryl Ludy, his wife of 43 years; son Jason Ludy (Julia); daughter Megan Ludy, and is survived by his brother Max Ludy, and sisters Melinda Ludy (Jo-Anne) and Laurie Funk, and brother-in-law Kevin Brunk ( Vicki) and sister-in-law Linda Kosmicky. Earl's surviving extended family includes many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His first love was always his family.
