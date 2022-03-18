Edward Lyell Stephens Jr. was born on November 5, 1930 in Baltimore , MD to Edward Lyell Stephens Sr. and Alice Dean Stephens. He passed away on March 16, 2022 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake after a short illness. At an early age his family moved to Salisbury where he attended the Campus School at Salisbury State Teachers’ College and went on to graduate from Wicomico High School in the class of 1948. While attending Salisbury State Teacher’s College he received a draft notice and made a decision to enlist in the Air Force. Ed spent four years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict most of which he spent stationed in Germany.
