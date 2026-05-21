Elaine Hearn Brown completed her earthly journey on Friday, May 15, 2026. Her journey began December 17, 1936. She was the only child of Albert and Violet Hearn. Their family country store fostered her love of community, friends, and family. She always gave to those in need, whether it was tangible gifts or caring thoughts.
Elaine graduated from Wicomico High School (WiHi) and attended Salisbury State Teachers College. After one year of college, she began her 32-year career as deputy clerk of Wicomico County Clerk of the Circuit Court. She enjoyed lifelong friendships with her coworkers and court associates.
Elaine met Edward Brown at WiHi. Their six-year courtship blossomed into a 47-year marriage which ended when Edward passed away in 2005. Elaine cared for Edward his last three months as lovingly as through their 53-year relationship. They complemented each other's strengths through parents' caretaking, raising their daughter, spiritual growth at church, and cherished family and friend relationships. They grew lush gardens and canned the abundance and prepared delicious meals. They were members of Zion Methodist Church where they taught Sunday school and sustained their spiritual life. Elaine has been active in Zion Women of Faith and Mar-Zion Homemakers. Her church family and relationship with God were important to her life. Ed and Elaine spent many summer days at the beach on 65th Street with friends and family. Later they enjoyed summers at their Ocean Pines home, hosting gatherings with friends, boating, and fishing. In the 1980s Elaine and Ed developed Brown Land & Chicken Co. farming operations. Elaine was the general and financial manager while Ed managed the operations. Elaine managed this business until her death.
In 1958 Elaine gave birth to their only child, Susan Brown. Elaine was a devoted mother involving Susan in sports, craft workshops, and volunteer organizations. She shared her artistic abilities and nurtured the importance of giving back to the community. In 1990 Elaine and Ed welcomed Vic Workman to their family as their son-in-law. Elaine loved Vic as she would a son. She organized their beautiful outdoor wedding, overseeing every detail. Vic and Susan blessed her with her only grandchild, Mary Elizabeth ("ME") Workman. She invested her heart and soul into ME's well-being. She was ME's primary babysitter attending school activities and field trips. She supported ME's Christian education through Asbury Early Childhood Program and 14 years at Salisbury Christian School.
As much as she adored being ME's grandmother, she cherished her role as Violet Roberts's great-grandmother. She requested Violet to spend time each week with her. They colored, played games, read, and even played hide and seek which was a regular highlight during their visits. Violet looked forward to "GiGi" attending school activities and special lunch times. Violet was blessed to receive her loving care for the past seven years.
Elaine leaves behind to cherish her memory; her daughter, Susan Brown; granddaughter, ME Workman, ME's fiancé, Bryce Roberts; great-granddaughter, Violet Roberts; and nephew, Scott Carey.
She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Violet Hearn; husband, Edward Brown; son-in-law, Vic Workman, father and mother-in-law; Louis and Mary Brown; and sister-in-law, Joanne Brown Carey Hastings.
Elaine's life will be celebrated at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, on Saturday, May 30th, 2026. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM with a service officiated by Rev. Dr. Drew Christian to follow at 2:00 PM. The service will also be webcast live on Elaine's online obituary at www.HollowayFH.com. Entombment will take place immediately following at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Guests are invited for a time of continued fellowship and refreshment following the services at Zion Church of Salisbury, 31104 Zion Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
To honor Elaine's memory, spend an afternoon shopping or indulge in McDonald's fries or a sundae.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine to Zion Church of Salisbury, Attn: Lorraine Conaway, 7471 Walston Switch Rd. Parsonsburg, MD 21849 or Salisbury Christian School, 807 Parker Road, Salisbury MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road.