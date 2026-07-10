Elaine T. Massey passed away on July 7, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 74.
Elaine was born on August 23, 1951, in Salisbury, Maryland, and she spent her life rooted in the community and the people she loved. She was a faith-filled, loving, and friendly woman whose presence brought comfort and warmth to those around her. Elaine carried herself with kindness and grace, and she will be remembered for the gentle way she cared for her family and for the many lives she touched throughout her years.
Elaine graduated from Pittsville High School, and she went on to build a life marked by steady dedication and quiet service. She worked as a secretary for several local businesses, where she was appreciated for her dependability, her pleasant manner, and her willingness to help wherever she was needed. Her work reflected the same thoughtful spirit that guided her through life, and she earned the respect of those who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.
Family was the center of Elaine's world. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stuart Massey; her son, Clinton Massey; her grandchildren, Katie Gildersleeve and her husband Elton, Danielle Massey, Josh Massey, and Noah Massey; and her five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers, Norman Trader and his wife Amy, Bruce Trader and his wife Toni, and brother-in-law, Dan Massey and his wife Shirley, ; her sisters, Susan(Bruce) Godesky, and Amy (Debbie)Godesky. Elaine was preceded in death by her son, James Massey; her mother, Phyllis Godesky; her father, Willie Trader Jr.; and her brother, Larry Trader. She was deeply loved by her family, and she returned that love in full measure through her devotion, encouragement, and steady presence.
Elaine found great joy in the simple and meaningful moments of life. She especially loved watching Gunsmoke, and she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. Her happiest moments were often those shared with family, where laughter, conversation, and togetherness filled the room. She had a special gift for making others feel welcome and cared for, and her family will forever hold close the memories of her loving nature and her warm smile.
Those who knew Elaine will remember her as a woman of faith and compassion, someone who lived with sincerity and a generous heart. She had a way of making ordinary days feel brighter, and her friendly spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her life was a reflection of devotion to God, love for family, and kindness toward others.
Elaine's legacy lives on in the family she cherished, the friendships she nurtured, and the example she set through a life well lived. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will remain a source of comfort and strength to all who loved her. The family takes solace in knowing that her love, faith, and gentle spirit will continue to guide them in the days ahead.
A funeral service to honor the legacy of Elaine will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Service will be held at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804, visitation will be held one hour prior.