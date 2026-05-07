Elbert Vernon Detwiler, a dedicated hospital administrator and beloved member of the Westover community, passed away on May 3, 2026, at the age of 90. Born on April 6, 1936, in Princess Anne, Maryland, Elbert lived a life rich in service, love, and commitment to his family and community.
Elbert is survived by his devoted wife, Anna Detwiler; his cherished sons, Gregory and Douglas Detwiler (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Abram, Collin, and Elise Detwiler; and sisters, Mildred Good and Carolyn Stjernholm. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and dedication that will continue to inspire those who knew him.
Throughout his life, Elbert exemplified the qualities of a true people person. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the Gideons, and he actively participated in the Holly Grove Mennonite Church. He had a profound love for nature, often found hiking in the mountains of West Virginia and the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Music also played a significant role in his life; he enjoyed playing guitar and sharing his passion for singing with others.
Elbert was recognized not only for his professional accomplishments as a hospital administrator but also for his warm-hearted personality and his ability to connect with those around him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a caring father, and a compassionate friend.
The graveside services for Elbert Vernon Detwiler will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM at the Holly Grove Mennonite Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Holly Grove Mennonite Church on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM.
Elbert Vernon Detwiler will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.