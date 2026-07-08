Elizabeth Ann Bailey, age 80, passed away on July 1, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland. Born on November 19, 1945, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Jean Margolis. Elizabeth lived a life dedicated to caring for others as a beloved nurse and devoted family member.
Elizabeth graduated from Nursing School at Lankenau Medical Center, where she began her career specializing as a Pediatric RN. Following a move to the Eastern Shore, she continued to serve her community as an RN at what is now known as Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Throughout her career, she touched countless lives with her compassion and kindness.
In her personal life, Elizabeth was a loving wife to her husband, John Bailey, with whom she shared 58 wonderful years. She was a proud mother to two sons, Brandon (Tammy) and Brian (Julia), and a cherished grandmother to four grandchildren: Brady, Connor, Vincent, and Alyssa. Elizabeth is also survived by her beloved brother, Dan Margolis (Edie).
Known for her gentle spirit and nurturing nature, Elizabeth found joy in gardening, baking, cooking, and creating lasting memories with her family. Her kindness, hard work, and devotion to those around her will be forever remembered.