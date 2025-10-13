Elizabeth Ann McCoy

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in
low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
CAMBRIDGE MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
13/09 AM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
13/10 PM 2.9 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE
14/10 AM 2.2 0.2 0.4 2-3 NONE
15/12 AM 2.7 0.7 0.6 2 NONE
15/12 PM 3.0 1.0 1.1 2 NONE
16/12 AM 2.6 0.6 0.6 2 NONE
BISHOPS HEAD MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
13/07 AM 3.2 1.1 1.2 1-2 MINOR
13/07 PM 3.2 1.1 1.0 1 MINOR
14/08 AM 2.5 0.4 0.5 2-3 NONE
14/09 PM 3.2 1.1 1.0 2 MINOR
15/09 AM 3.2 1.1 1.2 2 MINOR
15/10 PM 3.0 0.9 0.8 2 NONE
CRISFIELD MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
13/06 AM 3.5 1.3 2.0 1 MINOR
13/06 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR
14/07 AM 2.4 0.2 1.0 1 NONE
14/08 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
15/08 AM 3.0 0.8 1.5 1 NONE
15/09 PM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory,
north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4
ft expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 8 AM EDT this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
