Elizabeth "Betsy" Goyette, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7th.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Clara Briggs and Thomas Bishop, Betsy owned and operated a restaurant, coordinated weddings, managed a local gift store, and served as a volunteer coordinator. Betsy celebrated life and cherished people-especially her family, who were the true center of her world. Nothing brought her greater joy than bringing her family together, opening her doors and her heart for holidays.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Goyette; her brothers and sisters Thomas Bishop, Ruth Drosehn, Edward Bishop, Robert Bishop, Richard Bishop, Judy Pelkey, Donald Bishop, and her stepchildren, Philip Goyette and Cherie Goyette. Her memory will be forever cherished by her loving children: Dave Clark and his partner Robin Bennett, Sandi Watson and her husband John, Theresa "Teri" Pallotta, Sue Baysinger and her husband Rob, daughter-in-law, Cathy Goyette, wife of the late Philip and Cheryl Rovinelli, partner of the late Cherie.
She was a proud grandmother to Colleen Fitzgerald (and husband Todd), Philip Goyette, Lyra Clark, Alex Clark, Alex Watson (and partner Christopher Conway), Paul Baysinger (and wife Nandini Ghosh), Sammie Baysinger, Maia Russek (and husband Jeremy Pike), and Danielle Russek (and husband Chris Friedlich), and great-grandmother to Hunter Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald, James Pike, Amelia Pike, and Owen Friedlich.
She is also survived by her dear brother, Joseph Bishop, and his wife, Jean, as well as extended family members and friends whose lives she touched deeply.
No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to The Heifer Project International, Inc.