Elizabeth Jacobs Watson, affectionately known as Betty, passed away peacefully at her home on May 7,2026, surrounded by the love and care of her devoted husband, Roy. Born on November 22, 1938, at the family farm in Worcester County. Betty’s life was a tapestry of love, kindness, and abundant joy that touched all who knew her.
The beloved daughter of Robins and Roselle Jacobs, Betty was raised with a profound appreciation for nature, a passion inherited from her mother. Betty’s gardens were a breathtaking display of vibrant flowers and lush shrubs, each bloom a testament to her nurturing spirit and her deep connection with the earth. Her gentle nature created a sanctuary for a multitude of pets and creatures, both great and small, reflecting her boundless love for all living things.
The greatest passion was her family. She is survived by her husband (of 68 years) Roy M. Watson, and they shared a lifetime of memories. Her legacy of kindness and integrity continues through their sons, William R. Watson and Michael L. Watson. Betty enjoyed the blessings of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Michael’s daughter Amanda Bradford (David; Kendal and Kadence); and Michael’s son Jacob Watson. William and Jeanne have four sons; W. Reed Watson, Ridge D. Watson, Tommy Coates (Jaime and Abigail, Madelyn, and Molly), Christopher Coates (Kate and Carter, Tucker, Tanner, and Tillie). These children brought joy and light to “Grammy’s” life, and she delighted in their adventures and accomplishments.
In addition to her immediate family, Betty leaves behind her cherished sisters, Roselle Potoczak, Virginia Barrett, and Carol Jacobs. Being the eighth of ten children, Betty has dozens of nephews and nieces; all shared in the treasure of family life.
The Watson family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Coastal Hospice, and additionally to Tina and Jenna, for their exceptional care and compassion during Betty’s final days. Their kindness and dedication provided comfort to Betty and her family, and their support will forever be remembered with deep appreciation. Any donation or contribution to Coastal Hospice will certainly help others in our community and mean so much to the Watson family.
As we celebrate the life of Elizabeth Jacobs Watson, we remember her as a woman of grace, love, and kindness. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew her and continue to inspire future generations. Betty’s life was a beautiful journey, and she will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to have been part of that life.