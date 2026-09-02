Elizabeth "Betty" Calcott Wootten passed away August 29, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 18, 1932, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and lived a long life marked by devotion to family, faith, friends, and community.
Betty was the daughter of the late Myers "Jack" Calcott and the late Doris Calcott. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Richard S. Wootten, Sr., sisters, Mary Gay Calcott and Doris Ann "Dolly" Burkett, brother-in-law J.D. Burkett, and sister-in-law Mary Lynn Lentz. She is survived by her daughter, Linda W. Hutchinson and husband Peter, and her son, Rick Wootten and wife Amy. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Erin S. Holt, Kyle M. Anderson, Ashley L. Flete, and Emily E. Rivera and her husband Steven, and she delighted in her great-grandchildren, Duncan F. Holt, Winnifred F. Holt, Landon J. Flete, Meilani R. Coaston, Ashton V. Rivera, and Kason L. Rivera. She is remembered with love by her brother-in-law Bob Lentz, nephews Jeff Burkett, John Burkett and Gary Lentz, niece Patti Williams, and all their families. Betty also held dear many devoted friends.
After graduating from Wicomico High School Betty attended State Teachers College, now Salisbury University, later earning her Bachelor of Science in Teacher Education in 1967. Her education was delayed by the birth of her children and her time as a mother and homemaker. She then worked for several years in foster care and adoption for the Wicomico Department of Social Services, where she loved many of her "children" as her own.
Betty gave generously of her time and resources to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College and many other causes, reflecting her lifelong commitment to helping others and strengthening her community. She served with the hospital Junior Board, where she was a past president, and she manned the Life Crisis Center hot line in its early days. Betty was also a member of Green Hill Country Club and the Wicomico Yacht Club, where she enjoyed the fellowship of good friends and shared activities.
Betty's interests brought her great joy and reflected her love of life and the world around her. Her favorite time was when she lived in Newport Beach, California, sailing and fishing on her sailboat Tuffy and enjoying days on the water. She loved reading, gardening, birds, travel, boating, tennis, and playing bridge. She found peace and happiness in the beauty of nature.
Betty leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and devotion. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St Peters St, Salisbury, MD 21801, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice at the Macky and Pam Stansell House, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Berlin MD 21811 or to the Dick and Betty Wootten Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home.