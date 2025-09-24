Elwood R Wimbrow

Elwood Wimbrow, 83, passed away September 18, 2025, after a brief stay at Coastal Hospice in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Stockton, Md to the late Douglas P. Wimbrow and Mary E. Wimbrow. He was the youngest of their 11 children. Elwood worked at Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill, Md. until their closure with almost 20 years of service. He was a career poultry farmer and maintenance technician at various locations of the poultry industry until his retirement at Mountaire Farms in 2005. He was also a lifetime member of the Stockton Fire Department.
