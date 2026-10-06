Emma Jeannette Bausher nee Vanino, age 88, of Delmar, Maryland, formerly of Shillington,PA, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2026 at Delmar Manor Assisted Living. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania to the late Conrad and Carrie Vanino nee Socks.
Emma was resilient, never caving in on her beliefs. She retired from property management with various other careers prior to that. She loved her many pets, gardening, sewing, crocheting and tatting in addition to her musical talents.
Emma was a beloved mother to Carrie Lenox (Jack), Kelly Bausher (Ray Gawin), and Tammy Valdespino (George). Grandchildren: Rachael Byington (Paul), Jessica Schlegel, Leah Gawin Maakestad (Kieran), and Ian Gawin. Great Grandchildren: Ava Byington, Kenslee & Dahlia Maakestad. Siblings: Conrad Vanino (Barb) and deceased sister Mary Calcagno (Joseph).
Emma's passing leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of those she loved. She will be deeply missed but will remain forever in our memories. The family appreciates the exceptional care provided by the Delmar Assisted Living.