Emmanuel Lopez Jr., age 64, passed away at home on December 29, 2025. He was born on August 1, 1961, to Emmanuel Lopez Sr., and Aurelia Lopez (Allen). Manny attended High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. His career spanned 30 gratifying years with Coca Cola, retiring in 2010. Manny enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles, classic Westerns, fishing and going to the gun range. He was a member of Elks Lodge #2645, American Legion Post 166, and the Ocean City Horn Dogs Social Club.
