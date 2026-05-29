It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frances T. Hickman, who left us peacefully on May 24, 2026 with her beloved daughter, Debra, by her side. Born February 26, 1924, Frances just recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.
Frances was born in Withams, Virginia to her late parents, William T. Taylor and Hazel McGee Taylor. At the age of eight, Frances's family moved to Pocomoke City. There, she was able to visit with her mother's family (McGee), aunts and uncles which she loved. They always would laugh, play games, and just cherish all that life had to offer. She loved her dear grandmother, Martha, and grandfather, Noah. Frances was very close with her parents, brother, Kenny, and sister, Phyllis Webb (deceased). Frances leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
To cherish her memory, Frances leaves behind her son, John Wayne Hickman (Vicki); daughter, Debra Ellen Hickman; and brother, Kenny Taylor.
The "Love of Her Life", John Francis Hickman, "Johnny", husband, passed on July 19, 2011. Frances told her daughter that she missed him every day. He was a wonderful Christian, husband, and father, who was very well liked, and loved to talk and meet new people. Frances met Johnny when she was 16 and he was 19. They were married March 6, 1943, during WWII and were married for 68 years and 4 months. Johnny was truly missed when he passed.
Both Frances and Johnny liked music of all kinds; however, they loved the Big Band songs. Their special song was "Only Forever". They attended many musical productions that their daughter performed in Salisbury.
Frances was a member and Sunday School teacher at St. Andrews United Methodist Church on East Vine Street. She, Johnny, and their children were all members and worshipped at the church.
Frances was a homemaker and also worked for 26 years as a cashier at Super Giant. Her warm smile and friendly demeanor made shopping a little brighter for everyone who crossed her path. She and Mary Farrell Adkins, a dear co-worker and close friend, shared many fun days at Ocean City enjoying crab cake sandwiches. Frances had many interests, including swimming, sewing, and family get-togethers. However, her two most favorite pastimes were reading biographies and writing articles in "The Daily Times."
Frances loved her cats and dogs. Jeri Girl and Lucy were two especially beloved pets.
A Graveside Service to honor Frances will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Reverend Jay Hurley will officiate. Friends and family are invited to gather as we "Celebrate the Life" of a remarkable woman who touched the lives of so many.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Frances's memory to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741) or the Wicomico County Humane Society (5130 Citation Dr. Salisbury, MD 21804).
Frances will be remembered for her kind spirit, her laughter, and her unwavering love for family. Her daughter remarked that "Mom was a pillar of strength during the last three months of her life." She may be gone from our sight, but she will forever remain in our hearts.