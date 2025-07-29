Francis Elder Moale Early, Jr. of Pocomoke City, MD completed his earthly exile on Friday, July 18, 2025. He was born on March 27, 1938 in Baltimore City, MD. to Esther Mildred Shields Early and Francis E. M. Early, Sr. After graduating from Wicomico High School he enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served his country and while aboard ship traveled the world. These travels afforded him opportunities to circumnavigate the globe, cross the equator at the International Date Line, traverse the Suez Canal, the Bosporous Strait, and the Panama Canal twice. He sailed above the Arctic Circle and below the Antarctic Circle and visited 23 countries.
