With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Frederick August Feurer, age 92, of Ocean City, Maryland, who passed away peacefully on September 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.
Fred was born on February 17, 1934, to Nicholas and Elizabeth Feurer at his grandmother's home on Dover Street in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph's High School in 1952 and went on to pursue college-level studies in finance.
A proud Korean War veteran, Fred went on to build a distinguished career in banking and finance, ultimately serving as President of Westview Federal Savings and Loan. He retired in 1998.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage; their daughter, Teresa Salmon (Gary); and their sons, Michael Wehner (Sylvia) and Frederick Feurer, Jr. (Laura). He leaves behind five grandchildren-Brian, Courtney, Meagan, Brittany, and Sydney-and ten great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his brothers, Nicholas and Richard. He is also survived by his brother, Michael, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
Outside of his professional life, Fred found great joy in fishing, a pastime he enjoyed nearly every day of the week, and in playing cards. He was an avid pinochle player and had a particular passion for horse racing, even serving as a racehorse owner at one time.
Fred will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, dedication, and zest for life will remain fondly remembered by those he leaves behind.
A celebration of Fred's life will be announced at a later date.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and dedicated staff of Coastal Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Fred and his family during his final days.