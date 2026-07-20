Frederick Lewis Strobel, Sr., 84, of Delmar, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born December 29, 1941, in Charleston, SC, he was the son of the late Fritz L. and Gladys (Bennett) Strobel. He and his late wife, the former Susan M. (Byrd) Strobel, had been married for over 63 years.
After serving in the US Army, Fred worked as an IBEW electrician for over 20 years. He then retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004.
Fred was a member of the Redmans Lodge, Tony Tank Tribe, 149, Fruitland, VFW Post #194, Salisbury, and Elks Lodge, 654, Salisbury. He loved playing golf and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. More than anything, Fred enjoyed time spent with his family.
Survivors include a son, Robert Strobel; a daughter, Threasa Meadows (Ronnie); seven grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Fred Strobel, Jr., and Michael Strobel; three grandsons, Shawn Strobel, Brian Strobel, and Ricky Cantwell; a brother; and three sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron, MD 21830.