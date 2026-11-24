Friedel Potter, 85, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Manokin Nursing and Rehabilitation in Princess Anne, Maryland.
Born on March 3, 1941, in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Iva (Horner) Johnson.
Friedel was a graduate of Washington High School. Following graduation, she worked in various clerical positions before establishing her own cleaning business. Through her business, she developed many meaningful relationships and enduring friendships that she treasured throughout her life.
Music was one of Friedel's greatest passions. She loved to sing and dance and was occasionally featured on Channel 16 on Saturday mornings, sharing her talents with viewers. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, she performed with the Sweet Adelines, sang in various church choirs, and lent her voice to several wedding celebrations. Her talent was recognized at a young age when, at just 16 years old, she was invited to sing at the Governor's Inaugural Ball, the invitation remained a testament to her remarkable gift. Throughout her life, Friedel found great joy in music and the friendships and memories it brought her.
Friedel was a member of Grace Church in Salisbury and Asbury Methodist Church in Princess Anne.
She is survived by her daughter, Monica Cormier and her husband, Timothy; her very special grandson, Spencer Cormier; her step-granddaughter, Catherine Cormier; her loving companion of 18 years, Gary McGrath; her nephew, Gilbert Evans; her nieces, Bonnie Evans and Julie Benton; her special cousins, Anne Holland and Craig Reynolds; and several dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Roger Potter; her daughter, Athena Hill; her sister, Phyllis Collins; her nephew, Wallace Evans; and her dear friend, Diane Beauchamp.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Manokin Nursing and Rehabilitation and Coastal Hospice for the compassionate care and kindness shown to Friedel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Church Salisbury, 635 E. Church Street, Salisbury, MD 21804, or Asbury Methodist Church, 26556 Mount Vernon Road, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.