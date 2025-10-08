Gail Katherine Thuman Watson

Gail Watson, 68, passed away October 3, 2025, after a 4 1/2 year battle with leiomyosarcoma, a very rare sarcoma cancer. She was born in Baltimore, Md to the late Jack and Carolyn Thuman as one of their four children. Gail earned her Juris Doctorate in 1981 from University of Maryland School of Law and began the practice of law as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore County before moving to private practice in 1986. Her private practice included banking and general law at Hartman & Crain before moving to the Anne Arundel County Office of Law supporting the Police Department and Fire Department. Her experience included successfully arguing before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Charleston, SC on a Supreme Court labor union case.
