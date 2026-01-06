Gale Louise Lawrence passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City MD on December 17, 2025. She was born in Salisbury MD on December 1, 1964. She was preceded in death by her mother who she loved dearly, Dorothy Lee Mason and her father Donald Mason. She is survived by 2 sisters - Cindy Shockley (Lee) and Darlene Pedwell (Colin), and 2 brothers - Larry Thornes and Lee Mason. Gale loved her nieces Lindsey Massey, Erica Shockley, Kennedy Wooten and her nephews Ryan Patey, Chase Dykes, and Austin Mason.
