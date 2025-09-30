Gary C. Green

Gary Custis Green, 71, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on September 26, 2025. He had battled Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a blood cancer, for over 5 years. Gary was born on April 13, 1954, in Nassawadox, VA. He was the son of Winnie T. Green and the late Mitchel Green. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Tillison Green, and two children, Jennifer (Shawn) Wolfe and Brandon (Brandy) Green, as well as six grandchildren ~ Malorie, Michael, and Madeline Wolfe, and Owen, Paxton, and Savannah Green.
