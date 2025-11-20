Gary J. Curry Sr., a devoted husband, loving father, cherished Pop Pop, and passionate fisherman, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on November 16, 2025. Born on June 16, 1955, in Chester, PA, Gary was the son of Marie Burroughs and the late Ralph I. Curry. On February 8, 1975, Gary married his soulmate, Shirley J. Curry, beginning a beautiful journey of 50 years together-a marriage built on love, laughter, and unwavering support. Through this union, Gary became part of the Hall family, where he was embraced as a brother by four sisters and five brothers-relationships that brought him joy and a deep sense of belonging.
To read the full obituary, click here.