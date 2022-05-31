Gary Lee King, 68, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the University of Maryland Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born on February 4, 1954 in Woodbury, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Joanne King.
He graduated from John Dickinson High School. Gary served as a Weather Radar Technician with ASRC Federal Space & Defense at NASA Wallops Flight Facility for several years. He loved his work and felt very fortunate that it allowed him to travel all over the world. Gary also previously served in the Maryland Defense Force as a squad leader and a SGT E5. He was also a member of the Color Guard.
